Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

OZK opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

