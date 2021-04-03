Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 727 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of ACM Research worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACMR stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $881,360.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,428 shares of company stock worth $10,498,261. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

