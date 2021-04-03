Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,049 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AXT were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AXT by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AXT by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXT alerts:

AXTI has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,970. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.09 million, a PE ratio of -410.20 and a beta of 2.29. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.