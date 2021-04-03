Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,696 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

AKRO opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $995.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032 over the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

