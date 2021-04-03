Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 650 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Investors Title worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Investors Title by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Investors Title by 270.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $166.87 on Friday. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $96.45 and a 1-year high of $194.26. The stock has a market cap of $316.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average of $154.68.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.