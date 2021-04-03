Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 50,091 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 57.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $274.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -3.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. Equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

