Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Titan International worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TWI opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $590.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

