Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.39 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

