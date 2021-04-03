Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 7,609 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of Retractable Technologies worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVP. THB Asset Management bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 267,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 551.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 157,384 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 132.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.97. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.