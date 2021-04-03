Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 62,499 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Quotient were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $3.81 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Quotient had a negative return on equity of 2,307.27% and a negative net margin of 222.46%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

