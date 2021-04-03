Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 13,450 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 158.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,242,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,641,233. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB opened at $290.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.50. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.71 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

