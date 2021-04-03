Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $12.12 Million in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,115,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period.

Shares of PLW opened at $35.36 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

