Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3,413.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,994 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fastly were worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of FSLY opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,557 shares of company stock worth $20,892,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

