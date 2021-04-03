Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $15.99 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 317.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,668 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,359 shares of company stock worth $11,945,664. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

