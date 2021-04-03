Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,939,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,287,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $475.95 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.45 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.48 and a 200-day moving average of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

