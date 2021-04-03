Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.29% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $28,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.36.

Shares of TAP opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

