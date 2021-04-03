Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 26,108 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,995,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,728,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,898,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,245,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $38.58 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,093. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

