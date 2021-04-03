Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 5,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,561,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

