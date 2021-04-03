Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 319.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,272,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 505,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

BBVA stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.