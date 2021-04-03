Badger DAO Price Tops $40.90 on Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Badger DAO has a market cap of $345.22 million and approximately $25.65 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $40.90 or 0.00069463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00074971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00299381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00091473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.73 or 0.00748487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,440,025 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

