Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Up 49.2% in March

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,700 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZRE. TheStreet lowered Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of AZRE opened at $27.09 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,032 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $8,233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

