Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

MYAGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYAGF opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

