Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Axis DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $129,207.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00054774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 734.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.00673364 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028564 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

