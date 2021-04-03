Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.60

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.60 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 7780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

