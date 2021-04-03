Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.37

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 28483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

