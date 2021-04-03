Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

NYSE:MCD opened at $225.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.