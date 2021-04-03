Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,523,000 after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,812 shares of company stock worth $14,380,483. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

ZS opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

