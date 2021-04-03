Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $158.99 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.67 and a 200 day moving average of $147.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

