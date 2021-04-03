Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 763 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $135.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

