Avista (NYSE:AVA) Earns Neutral Rating from Sidoti

Avista (NYSE:AVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Sidoti in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

AVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

AVA opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Avista by 243.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Avista by 59.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

