Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVACF. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

AVACF stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Avance Gas has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

