Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Shares Down 4.4%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 234,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,408,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

