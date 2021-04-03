Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Cap of $8.71 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $593,462.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00075725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.80 or 0.00291341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.32 or 0.00793438 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00091166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00028814 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.