Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

