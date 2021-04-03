Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,251,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

