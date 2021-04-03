Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,590.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,046 shares of company stock valued at $433,018. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

