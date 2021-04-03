Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report sales of $18.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.02 million and the lowest is $18.50 million. Asure Software posted sales of $18.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $69.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $70.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Asure Software by 10,851.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 490,383 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.6% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 578,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 82,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 470,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASUR opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

