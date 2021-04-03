ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 52-Week High at $627.43

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $627.43 and last traded at $626.96, with a volume of 14665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $617.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

The stock has a market cap of $267.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

