Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.57) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.67.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $102.88 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.30.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

