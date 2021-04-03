Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci Sells 26,072 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Farinacci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Asana alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,365,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.