Arweave Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $25.45 or 0.00043292 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $849.97 million and approximately $20.69 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

