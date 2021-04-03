Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of AROW stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $525.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 466.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

