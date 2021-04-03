Ark Price Up 59.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Ark has a market cap of $368.33 million and $37.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00004820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 156,369,292 coins and its circulating supply is 128,248,395 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

