Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Aramark worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

