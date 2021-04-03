Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Director Thomas J. Iannotti Sells 15,000 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMAT opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $142.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

