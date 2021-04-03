Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will post sales of $805.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $797.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $813.30 million. Applied Industrial Technologies reported sales of $830.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE AIT opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $95.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 190.17 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.