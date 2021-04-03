Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ 5th Largest Position

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Apple by 372.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 40,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 4,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 277.9% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 21,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 146.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,711,000 after buying an additional 291,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

