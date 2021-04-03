APIX Market Capitalization Tops $18.65 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. APIX has a market cap of $18.65 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00671977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027903 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

