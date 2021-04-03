Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $134.25

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.25 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 133.65 ($1.75). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.84), with a volume of 92,336 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

