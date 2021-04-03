Analyzing Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lamar Advertising and CatchMark Timber Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 5.48 $372.11 million $5.80 16.42 CatchMark Timber Trust $106.71 million 4.77 -$93.32 million ($2.05) -5.09

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lamar Advertising and CatchMark Timber Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 3 2 0 2.40 CatchMark Timber Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus price target of $78.83, indicating a potential downside of 17.24%. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.35%. Given CatchMark Timber Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CatchMark Timber Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lamar Advertising pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out -26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CatchMark Timber Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CatchMark Timber Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and CatchMark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 14.81% 20.73% 3.94% CatchMark Timber Trust -25.76% -16.84% -4.15%

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats CatchMark Timber Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

